The impact of the Trump immigration crackdown in our region

After campaigning on a platform of “mass deportation,” President Donald Trump has pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to aim for at least 1,200 arrests per day, targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. Trump is also pushing for tougher border enforcement, ending birthright citizenship as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, and sending detained migrants to the military prison Guantanamo Bay.

The flurry of activity is causing confusion and fear for undocumented immigrants across the country. In the Philadelphia region, I.C.E. recently raided a car wash, and food and farm industry laborers report being terrified to show up at work. Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program fear their protections could be the next thing threatened.

Trump’s agenda, though, has hit snags. I.C.E. arrest numbers are nowhere near target, other proposals are tied up in the courts, and polling shows Americans remain deeply divided in their support of the president’s actions. On this episode of Studio 2, we have a conversation with two local stakeholders with opposing views to unpack the immigration debate.

Guests:



Anuj Gupta, CEO of the Welcoming Center

Guy Ciarrocchi, former GOP gubernatorial and congressional candidate, and conservative commentator for Broad+Liberty.