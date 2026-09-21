Pa. Democrats, immigrant rights groups question contract for Moshannon ICE detention center ahead of extension vote
Clearfield County commissioners will vote on a six-month extension of the contract on Tuesday.
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Democratic congressional representatives from the Philadelphia area are pressing for information regarding the contract and operations of Moshannon Valley Processing Center, the largest immigrant detention center in the Northeast.
The pressure comes as Clearfield County commissioners vote Tuesday to grant a six-month extension of a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and GEO Group, the private prison company that owns and operates the Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, detention center.
Under an Intergovernmental Service Agreement, ICE pays Clearfield County. The county then contracts with and pays GEO Group to operate the facility.
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon and fellow Pennsylvania House Democrats sent a letter late last week asking the county, ICE and GEO Group to provide financial documents regarding the current status of the contract and billing information.
“ICE is paying GEO, through the county, millions of dollars a month to detain people who, by and large, have no criminal record,” Scanlon told WHYY News. “So it raises a number of questions, including about why are people who are not a threat to the community and have no criminal record, why are they being placed in a prison setting? But also, is this a proper use of taxpayer dollars?”
Scanlon said she is also concerned based on what she learned during a congressional oversight visit in July, which indicated that the prison is “being run using the labor of people who may be held unconstitutionally or without due process.”
During the tour, she was told that there were just two full-time janitors for the facility, which can hold close to 2,000 people.
“When we asked, we were told that the folks who are being detained there are cleaning the bathrooms and their living quarters, etc.,” she said. “That was portrayed as voluntary, but how voluntary is it when you’re being held in a prison setting? Similarly, we were told by prison officials that they couldn’t run the place without using the detainee labor for cleaning, for laundry, for food service.”
That is common in private detention centers, Scanlon said, adding that she was told the company pays $1 a day for detainees’ labor.
“A large part of this administration’s push to engage in mass deportation is a claim that folks, immigrants who are here, are taking American jobs,” she said. “But here is an explicit instance where they are using immigrants to do work, unpaid work, in these private prison facilities, and then that means that the private prison companies reap more profit.”
“We’re concerned both about whether there are any kind of human rights abuses going on, and about whether taxpayer dollars are being used to line the pockets of private prison companies,” she added.
Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor GEO Group responded Monday to a request for comment.
The facility opened in 2006 as a federal prison. It was repurposed as an ICE detention center in 2021.
Advocates say most people detained by ICE in the Greater Philadelphia region are sent to Moshannon, the largest detention center in the Northeast, with a maximum capacity of 1,876.
According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, or TRAC, as of July 9, an average of 1,611 people are held at the facility each day.
County is an ‘intermediary’ between ICE and GEO Group
Dave Glass, a Democratic Clearfield County commissioner, said former President Joe Biden’s administration approached the county in mid-2021, requesting they be an “intermediary” in a contract between ICE and GEO Group, one of the largest private prison companies in the country.
“Over the past five years, basically, GEO bills ICE. ICE pays us. We turn around and pay GEO, and we keep $200,000 a year as an administration fee,” Glass said.
Glass said he now regrets approving the contract with the other two commissioners, given what has occurred since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.
“I deplore ICE’s tactics, especially under the Trump administration,” he said. “They campaigned on getting, quote unquote, the worst of the worst out, and they’re ripping people out of communities with no history of criminal anything. And it just strikes me as not the right way to go about this.”
“As a county, I don’t want to be in business with them,” he added. “I don’t have the power to change immigration law, but I have the power to say whether or not our county is involved, or at least I have one vote towards that.”
“I became very uncomfortable with where things are, and I’ve said publicly for the last year I won’t support a new contract,” he said.
The other Clearfield County commissioners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Immigrant rights groups, including Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition, have raised concerns about conditions at the facility, including medical neglect. Since the facility opened, three immigrant detainees — Frankline Okpu, Chaofeng Ge and Imam Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir — have died there.
The rights groups are urging the commissioners to vote against the contract at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Questions swirl around future of the facility
Glass said there are “rumours” that GEO Group is going to sell the facility to ICE, a scenario he said is “the worst of all worlds.”
“If it’s federally owned, the local tax that is paid by GEO goes away, and so that’s a lot of money, not just to us, but to the school district and then the municipality,” he said.
Per reporting by Spotlight PA in August, ICE filed a request for information on “turn-key” detention centers in central Pennsylvania and three other locations throughout the country.
An ICE spokesperson told Spotlight PA in an email Aug. 10 that the agency is “working to ensure continued access to detention capacity” in places where detention contracts are due to expire, and is “evaluating options, including the potential purchase of turnkey detention facilities where appropriate, or other contracting solutions to support continuity of operations.”
Scanlon said she did not know whether DHS had plans to buy the facility, but that it’s a question the congressional query hopes to resolve.
Whether or not the contract extension is approved, she said, she and other congressional representatives will continue to push for greater transparency concerning the center’s operations and finances.
“The U.S. government is proposing to continue paying billions of dollars to these private prison companies to detain people, who many of whom have legal status in this country, who have been trying to pursue their asylum cases, etc., and only don’t have status because the U.S. government has taken too long to to rule on their petitions,” she said. “So there will remain an issue, but we did want to make sure that folks were aware of what’s going on, how much money is being spent, and some of the abuses that appear to be occurring on the taxpayers’ dollars.”
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