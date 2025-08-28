From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday denied U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, entry to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.

A Chinese citizen died in early August while in custody inside the ICE facility. Scanlon said she was there to conduct a congressional oversight visit.

“The private prison director and the ICE manager for the facility came out and told me they knew there was a federal law requiring them to let me in — but that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had ordered them not to allow members of Congress to visit these facilities,” Scanlon said in a video posted to X.

Neither ICE nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to a request for comment.