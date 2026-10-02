From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Saturday marks the grand opening of Willingboro Township’s new performing arts center. R&B group Atlantic Starr will be the venue’s first show. Fellow legends The Manhattans and Latin percussionist Tito Puente Jr. will visit in the coming weeks.

The Willingboro Performing Arts Center, inside of the John F. Kennedy Recreation Center, is a 570-seat venue that was once an auditorium. Bobby Duckett, the venue’s manager, said they wanted to change the feel of the space to more of a theater setting.

“What we wanted to do was be able to take it from that auditorium feel, which is just bright and wide,” Duckett said. “That’s when we added the legs to give you the proscenium look of a theater, the lighting that we use up in the ceiling to make it feel dark and make it feel more intimate.”

The venue also includes state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems along with a video wall on stage and dressing rooms.

Duckett said their vision is to bring art, entertainment and education events to the new venue. The center wants to book not only national acts, but local and regional acts as well, from plays, concerts and podcasts.

“We’re going to try to create a speaker series for next year,” he said. “We’re also doing our inaugural film festival, which will be throughout the building in conjunction with the high school.”

Having spent more than 40 years in the entertainment industry, Duckett said he wants to provide an opportunity to train the next generation of entertainment professionals.

“I can sit here and help nurture talent and grow talent, put them in a place where they’re learning it at a high level,” he said, adding that industry renowned lighting directors and sound engineers will be coming to work at the venue.

“If you want to be in this business, you’re going to be taught by the best,” Duckett added.

The new venue cost nearly $2 million to construct, with the township and the state splitting the cost, according to township officials.