Teenagers who desegregated Girard College to be honored with a mural

A new mural will be painted at Girard College in North Philadelphia, honoring the students who fought to desegregate it in 1965.

This historic protest was the longest sustained civil rights action in Philadelphia history, lasting seven months and 17 days, led by lawyer and activist Cecil B. Moore.

However the mural will not be honoring the leader of the protest, rather the teenagers who carried it out.

“When Cecil B. Moore put the call out that the walls were going to come tumbling down, many of us had never been involved with the civil rights movement,” remembered Karen Asper Jordan, who was just 16 at the time. “He used to call us his ‘young militants.’”

Girard College was built from the estate of Stephen Girard in 1848, as a boarding school for white, orphaned boys. After the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, Girard was ordered to desegregate, but by 1965 it still had not done so.

Starting in May 1965, Moore mobilized hundreds of people from all walks of life, including students, professionals, children, adults, even neighborhood gang members, to engage in the prolonged picket outside the walls of the school.

“What made people want to follow him, was that with Cecil you didn’t have to wait years to see the fruits of your activism,” Asper Jordan said. “He believed in direct action. Cecil felt if somebody hit you, you hit back. He was fearless.”

Even Martin Luther King Jr., joined the protest that summer to give a speech. For Asper Jordan and about a dozen of her friends — called the Philadelphia Freedom Fighters — the Girard College protest was a daily job.