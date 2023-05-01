Philly Holocaust memorial will update itself with a new mural

The PHRF and Mural Arts Philadelphia are asking artists to submit ideas for the mural, with plans to make its selection this fall. Kutas hopes to have the mural completed in late 2024.

“We have created our own goal statement with what this mural should be about, and those are hope, resilience, tolerance, and unity,” she said. “Nobody should be expecting disturbing images about the Holocaust on this wall. We understand that we are in a public space and that we need to be careful.”

The plaza already has a memorial sculpture, “Six Million Jewish Martyrs” (1964), by sculptor Nathan Rapoport. It is the oldest American memorial to the Holocaust of World War II, and was commissioned by and for survivors of the Holocaust.

Six decades later, the number of people alive who personally experienced the Holocaust is approaching zero, so PHRF feels a new memorial mural must be more contemporary.

“Every memorial wants to believe that it lives in perpetuity, but that’s just not the case,” said James Young, a professor at the University of Massachusetts who specializes in Holocaust remembrance.

“There’s nothing more invisible than a memorial once people get used to it. It becomes a very inanimate part of the landscape. It’s kind of buried behind the bushes,” he said. “The memorial sites that build into themselves the ability to accommodate another generation’s memory and their own reasons for coming to it, are the memorials that really live on.”

Young will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday at an event at the Friends Select School to launch the mural design process. He will be interviewed on stage by WHYY’s Marty Moss-Coane about the evolving role of memorials in how tragedy is remembered.

As the founding director of the Institute for Holocaust, Genocide, and Memory Studies at UMass, Young been part of many major memorial projects: including the 9/11 memorial in New York, the Berlin Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, the memorial in Norway for the 2011 mass shooting that killed 77 people, and a memorial project for the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 60 people and injured 413.

He says the way Philadelphia is updating its Holocaust memorial is unique.

“There’s a lot of conserving of old Holocaust memorials, both to conserve and preserve the memory and their intentions at the time they were built,” he said. “That just makes no sense to a new generation, which would be remembering the Holocaust for different reasons.”

The mural at the Holocaust Memorial will be on a very prominent wall in the middle of the city seen by the millions of people — both locals and tourists — who move along the Parkway between LOVE Park and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Kutas said the winning mural design will not only need to consider the public’s relationship to the Holocaust — which studies show is becoming less familiar to younger people — but also the physical environment in which it will be seen.