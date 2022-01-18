Philly kicks off 27th annual MLK Day of Service

While Philadelphia’s annual Day of Service in honor of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went mostly virtual, people still showed up to mark the event at Girard College on Monday where COVID-19 tests and vaccinations and flu shots were offered.

It was a small group compared to the thousands who usually participate at the school where King once lent his support to a desegregation effort and which usually serves as the hub of the event, the largest of its kind in the nation.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. James Turner, interim president of Girard College, said this year’s theme of “Combatting Racism & Building Community,” honors King’s legacy and focuses on the most pressing issues for Black Americans today.

“The themes that we will hit today are health justice, voting rights, gun violence, and earning a living wage,” he said.