The third Monday in January, better known as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is fast-approaching.

To honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, communities across the U.S. will be performing acts of service.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford helped create the national King Day of Service in 1994 through federal legislation he co-authored with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

Philadelphia is now home to the largest MLK Day event in the country.

On Monday, Jan. 17, Girard College — which serves as the Philly region’s King Day of Service hub — will host a mix of in-person and virtual projects, workshops, trainings, and other events.

The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, now in its 27th year, spans the entire Delaware Valley and attracts tens of thousands of participants.

The event’s 2022 theme is “Combatting Racism & Building Community,” with a focus on health justice, voting rights, gun violence, living wages, and early childhood literacy.

Girard College Co-Chair and Interim President James Turner pointed to the intersectionality of these issues, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“As Dr. King said, true peace is not merely the absence of tension. It is the presence of justice to achieve peace, to bring justice into the world,” Turner said while announcing this year’s MLK Day activities. “It takes all of us working together. I know we will all get through these challenging times and continue the important work of living Dr. King’s legacy.”