Eastern State Penitentiary will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration with a mix of in-person and online programming. The historic prison museum is staging a reading of the complete text of Dr. King’s famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail” from April 1963.

The reading will be conducted by community members, activists, students, educators, elected officials, and artists. Those staying at home on MLK Day can follow along on Zoom or Facebook.

The event will be hosted by Philly performance artist STARFIRE, and will feature conversations and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy and civil disobedience.