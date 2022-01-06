Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The city of Philadelphia is seeing what is being called a skyrocketing case count of COVID-19 infections, and health department officials say people need to step up precautions.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city is averaging 3,108 new cases of COVID-19 each day and is seeing about a 40% positive test result. Bettigole said the actual number of people who have the virus is reaching the highest number since the pandemic began and “is rising rapidly.”

“Conditions at Philadelphia’s hospitals are stressed and many are delaying surgeries that can be delayed,” she said at a Wednesday press briefing.

Bettigole said hospital officials are telling the department the majority of people who are under their care have not received a booster shot. She put out a call for people who have not received a booster to get one immediately.