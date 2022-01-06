The theme of 2022’s Day of Service is “Combating Racism and Building Community,” with a focus on five specific issues: health justice, voting rights, gun violence, early literacy, and living wage jobs.

Girard College Co-Chair and Interim President James Turner acknowledged how all of these issues have intersected and become more urgent during the pandemic.

“As Dr. King said, true peace is not merely the absence of tension. It is the presence of justice to achieve peace, to bring justice into the world,” he said. “It takes all of us working together. I know we will all get through these challenging times and continue the important work of living Dr. King’s legacy.”

King’s ideas and legacy will be on full display in the waiting areas of the vaccine clinics, where people linger after receiving injections so they can be monitored for reactions. In those waiting areas will be children’s stories told about King, videos of King’s speeches, and a voter registration drive.

There will be some in-person activities, including volunteers with Philabundance packing food for people in need, at least 10 sites around town will be registering people to vote, and the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform its annual free concert for MLK, but at the Kimmel Center this year instead of the Girard College chapel.

The concert, conducted by music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will feature the 12 year-old violin prodigy Amaryn Olmeda, and a narration of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech recited over the music of Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” It will also feature music by Black composers Florence Price and Valerie Coleman.

“To be able to say that we’re putting on a concert live and in-person this year is no small thing,” said orchestra CEO Matías Tarnopolsky. “Yannick will be leading a performance with the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra that reflects our commitment to what we call IDEAS: inclusion, diversity, equity, and access strategies.”