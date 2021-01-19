‘It changed me’: A year of protest and loss renews meaning of MLK Day

For Sharon James, it feels like the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday carries more weight in Philadelphia this year, especially as homicides in the city reached a 30-year high — claiming 499 victims — and young people find themselves increasingly caught in the crossfire.

She remembers King’s birthday growing up in North Philly as a day of unity and service for whole communities. Kids who had the day off from school spent the day volunteering with the community, she recalled.

“Things have changed and even if you try to do anything, people are scared,” James said. “They’re scared people are going to start shooting. We got people going to the corner store… and they’re shooting the kids.”

Across Philadelphia, residents used the MLK holiday to reconcile the traumatic events of the past 12 months. The record year in homicides ravaged Black communities, as did the pandemic. Law enforcement’s violent response to residents protesting police violence and seeing white supremacists storm the capitol took a toll on Black communities. Coming together to fulfill Dr. King’s vision of racial and economic equality is more important than ever, many said.

In Northwest Philadelphia, Michael Brown spent the day leading a food give away and COVID-19 testing event. His inspiration to act came not only from Dr. King’s legacy but also out of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“I watched that man die that day and it changed me,” said Brown of Floyd’s murder caught on video.

He and a group of men in his neighborhood who didn’t know how to process Floyd’s death got together and started giving back to the community. Monday’s event was a continuation of that effort and Brown said he knew of no better way to honor King.

“It wasn’t just about him having a dream but it was also about the equitable distribution of finances so our community could prosper,” he explained.

At Treehouse Books in North Philadelphia, Sabriaya Shipley spent the day teaching children about the civil rights movement. She said students recognized the ways law enforcement responded to King’s peaceful protests when watching archival tape.

“Concerns they had were like, ‘Ms. Sabriaya, they’re spraying water like they’re spraying on the Black Lives Matter protests,’” she said. “Or ‘Ms. Sabriaya, there’s dogs there. Oh Ms. Sabriaya, you see the gas they’re throwing, remember they do that gas in that bridge in Philadelphia.’”

Shipley said while King’s legacy of peaceful protest is important, his legacy encompasses so much more that children are not often taught in schools. If there was ever a time to teach people about King’s push for economic justice, which made him a radical at the time, she said, it’s now.