Working parents build community, grapple with fairness of virtual school ‘pandemic pods’

Catharsis

For Christina Jackson and the nine other parents in her pod, there is no such thing as a peaceful weekday morning anymore.

The setting rotates: each day one of the five families offers up their West Philadelphia home as a temporary schoolhouse. The 8 o’clock hour is the most frantic — a mad dash of plugging in headphones, turning on surge protectors, and reconnecting to the Wi-Fi as the parents race to prepare six second-graders for another day of virtual lessons.

Once the kids settle, the parents catch their breath and maybe share a cup of coffee before heading home to plug into their own virtual jobs, leaving one parent on duty.

“Usually there is a fair amount of chaos,” said Jackson, a 35-year-old professor of Sociology at Stockton University. “But it’s starting to get a little better.”

The five families’ children all attend Henry C. Lea Elementary, the neighborhood school in Walnut Hill. Before the pandemic, the parents had become friendly over chats at the playground, and shared a commitment to public school education. When it became clear over the summer that their students would not return to the classroom full-time, they started talking about forming a pod. The equity concerns, though, bothered them: wouldn’t banding together just exacerbate the gap between their kids and the children of parents harder-pressed to navigate virtual learning at Lea, where 75% of students are considered economically disadvantaged?

They decided to try and do something about it. At the end of July, the parents began distributing a survey on child care needs and virus concerns to the other parents of second graders at the school, with the idea of facilitating pods for every family that wanted to be in one.

“We knew we couldn’t solve all the problems of the parents at the school,” said Phil Gentry, a forty-year-old professor of Music History at the University of Delaware. “But we thought maybe we could do the best we can for second grade.”

It was much harder than they expected. They struggled to reach parents outside of their social circle without the common ground of the school building, or playground. No other pods formed from the outreach effort.

“At the end of the day, it was us again,” Gentry said.

Over the last few weeks, the parents have found their rhythm, shifting around their work schedules to accommodate their shift as teacher’s assistant.

The group doesn’t like the word ‘pod,’ but have struggled to find a substitute: neither ‘co-op’ nor ‘learning circle’ have stuck.

The work is exhausting. But, the parents said, there is comfort in commiserating with each other on group texts and meeting for socially-distanced drinks in each other’s yards.

“I like that we can have these cathartic experiences like, ‘How did your day go?’” Jackson said. “I thought it was the roughest day for me, but when I heard it was rough for other parents … that’s good for me to hear.”

The experience has only ratcheted up their concern for the other families at Lea, the ones they no longer bump into on the school yard.

“We are … relatively well-resourced, and we still found this incredibly challenging to pull off,” Joel Nichols, a 39-year-old administrator at Philadelphia’s Free Library. “So other families are on our minds a lot.”