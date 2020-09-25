The BLM movement found support in red, rural Pa. What does it mean for 2020?

‘Don’t presume’

In Franklin County, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 2 to 1, and President Donald Trump won here with 72% of the vote in 2016.

The momentum of Black Lives Matter protests in the area, and the subsequent backlash from some GOP leaders, pushed some disgruntled members of the party to break away. Nationally, support among white Republicans for Black Lives Matter rose from 16% in 2016 to 30% this summer, according to the Pew Research Center.

Shoop, who now supports groups like The Lincoln Project, a political action committee critical of Trump composed of current and former GOP members, had long been a Republican stalwart. He said he voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016, and his disappointment with Trump has grown, citing his handling of the pandemic as an example. In November, he plans to support Joe Biden, who he believes will help unite the country.

So too does Leslie Hanks, 72, a retired school teacher who voted for Clinton but did not change her registration from Republican to Democrat until 2018. She said it took her a while to get used to using a different label for her beliefs.

“I always considered myself to be a liberal conservative, I didn’t vote party line,” she said.

Perhaps the most visible conservative voice in Franklin County who has made his disdain for Trump known is District Attorney Matt Fogal, who garnered national media attention in June as a Republican willing to criticize the president and express support for Black Lives Matter.

Fogal, 48, who has held his seat since 2009, did not initially see his statements as significant. “I’m just a citizen here, a veteran and a voter, and I’m looking at the same stuff everyone else is looking at,” he said during a recent interview over Zoom, folders stacked a foot high on his desk.

On the DA’s shelf was a small statue of Rocky Balboa, who Fogal called a hero because “he can lose and lose badly, but he gets back up.”

In his day-to-day job as a prosecutor, his biggest priority is the opioid crisis, which has taken up increasingly more of his time over the last 12 years.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, followed by the protest over George Floyd’s death, Fogal saw an opportunity to engage meaningfully on a thorny issue. He has been meeting with members of the local Black community, and said the discussions have dealt with topics like policies about excessive use of force, and helped renew a push for police body cameras.

“There’s always this rush to an opposite talking point … So let’s talk about race. Don’t presume law enforcement is on the other side of this reckoning. Let’s get into this conversation,” he said.

Fogal penned a letter in which he chided Trump’s handling of protests in Washington, D.C., and threw his support unreservedly behind protesters, writing, “Silence is acquiescence. Black Lives Matter. Period. Full Stop.”

For this action, Fogal was cast out by the local Republican Party.

In a letter published in the Franklin County Journal, GOP Committee Chairman Allen Coffman wrote, “You have departed from the sensible conservative views of the vast majority of your fellow citizens.” The letter pointed out that Fogal was registered as an independent prior to holding office, and threatened he would no longer enjoy running unopposed if he chose to seek another term.

The letter also leaned into President Trump’s talking points about protests against police brutality, some of which mischaracterize the aims of Black Lives Matter protesters and paint them as more violent than the majority of protests have been.

“I really don’t think there’s a racial problem here,” said Dwight Weidman, former committee chair and current member of the county GOP executive committee.

Statements from the GOP sparked their own backlash. A petition in support of Black Lives Matter and Fogal, who has endorsed Biden, and has garnered hundreds of names.