When Opera Philadelphia commissioned Angélica Negrón to compose a short work that will be designed for streaming video, her mind went in the opposite direction of opera.

Negrón is thinking about lip-synching.

“What happens when you take a medium, and take out the main thing that defines it?” asked Negrón. “For example in opera: the presence of the voice. What happens when that is taken out of the equation and someone else is embodying the voice? How can we create new narratives using that?”

Negrón grew up in Puerto Rico, where her mother was friends with several drag queens. She remembers going to house parties as a child where drag queens would pull a pool table into the living room and use it as a runway for performances. Negrón used to jump up on it with the rest of them.

“At the time I didn’t think of it, they were just my mom’s friends,” she said in a phone interview from New York, where she has been living for 14 years. “I was extroverted as a child – I’ve changed a lot – but I used to dance opening numbers for them and be part of the shows.”

Negrón has built a reputation with outside-the-box thinking. Her compositions have included toy instruments and electronically triggered plants. Composing music for a video platform provides her with another avenue for experimentation. She is envisioning a drag fantasy scenario where the singing moves freely between live and lip-synch, as a vehicle to explore complex layers of identity.

She is one of four composers commissioned by Opera Philadelphia to write a short work that has to be written for both voice and video. Since the collapse of the 2020-2021 performance season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Opera Philadelphia has initiated an online-streaming video channel and begun recording music pieces as films. The commissioned works will debut on the video channel in 2021.

The unusual commission practically begs for an experimental approach. Normally composers are asked to just write music, then a director conceives its performance setting. Opera Philadelphia is asking these four composers — Negrón, Tyshawn Sorey, Caroline Shaw, and Courtney Bryan — to create both the music and its video. They must consider the ear as well as the eye.