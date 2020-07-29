As fall theater season collapses, Opera Philadelphia pivots to film

Opera Philadelphia canceled its fall performance season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of producing opera for the stage, the company will turn operas into original films and release them on the company’s own online video channel.

The Opera Philadelphia Channel will be an on-demand, subscription-based content portal that can be streamed on mobile devices, computers, and televisions via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, and other platforms.

Opera Philadelphia President and General Director David Devan said the film productions will be designed and performed for the camera.

“So we’re using sound stages, we’re not using theaters. We’re using film people. We’re using film editors,” he said. “If HBO were to take over an opera company it would sort of look like this.”

“The artistry that is going to be explored on this channel is different in its delivery than the artistry you’re going to see on stage,” Devan said.

The first production to launch the channel in October is an exception. It features an archival stage performance of Verdi’s “La Traviata” with soprano Lisette Oropesa, shot in 2015. They plan to augment the old footage with new interviews with Oropesa, who has grown in prominence since then.

That gives Opera Philadelphia some time to shoot and edit its first original film production, “Cycles of My Being” with tenor Lawrence Brownlee.

Brownlee co-created the song cycle with composer Tyshawn Sorey and librettist Terrance Hayes in 2016 and performed its premiere in Philadelphia in 2018.

“‘Cycles of My Being’ is kind of like an entryway of what it’s like to be a Black man in America,” Brownlee said.