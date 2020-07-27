‘It’s the new normal’: Drive-in concertgoers embrace a new summer venue

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Back in February, Elise Horak and her husband Keith, of Doylestown, had a lively summer planned. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, they had tickets to major concerts almost every week.

“We lost seven shows this summer,” said Elise. “We’re missing a couple Dead and Company shows and the Hella Mega Tour.”

“The Black Crowes,” Keith chimed in.

“What was the other one? The MMRBQ,” said Elise, referring to the annual hard rock show presented by Philly radio station WMMR. “That one was for our kids.”

After four months of sheltering at home, the Horaks were thrilled to be able to stand in a parking lot in Malvern on Saturday evening, along with friends Trish Sammer and Joe Catellese, sandwiched between their two parked cars to see a stripped-down acoustic set by Jeffrey Gaines.

Finally, live music again.

“One of the main benefits is the mental lift,” said Sammer. “All day long I was excited knowing we were going to come and see great live music and do something normal.”

People’s Light and Theatre, which closed its doors in March, has been forced along with every other live theater venue in the region to find new ways to entertain customers from radio plays to virtual shows.

People’s Light decided to build a stage and set up a sound system in its rear parking lot, about one and a half acres of blacktop. And for six weekends, it’s inviting people to park in every other space, set up lawn chairs on the empty driver’s side parking space, set up picnic tables and listen to live performances.

“There are TV tables out there. It’s astounding,” said Chaz Brastow, People’s Light’s production director. “Someone brought a beach ball, and that was validation. It’s a concert: a beach ball in a parking lot.”

This summer has ushered in the return of the drive-in, with parking lot concerts and movie screenings planned across the region. In August, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia will host large concerts presented by Live Nation, streaming the audio into car stereos with an FM signal and projecting performance videos on giant screens.

This week, the nationally touring show “Parking Lot Social” has come to Philadelphia’s Navy Yard, featuring movies, live DJs, games and “silent disco” dancing between parked cars. Music is transmitted by radio frequency into individual wireless headphones, which are distributed to guests as they enter and retrieved again as they depart.