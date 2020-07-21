With the stage off limits, Wilma Theater tries something new: a radio play

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The Wilma Theater was supposed to close its 2019-2020 season with “Is God Is,” a gory Afrofuturistic revenge story by Aleshea Harris.

By the time the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters down in March, the costumes had been designed, the set was about to be built, and the actors were just a few weeks away from rehearsals.

“We had about a year of work into the show when the pandemic hit,” said Thom Weaver, who designed the set and lighting. “No one was willing to give up on the show. Everyone was fighting to do it somehow.”

The Wilma could not invite audiences into the theater in Center City for a live performance. The actors could not gather together to shoot a video version of the performance.

Someone floated the idea of having actors perform their parts for a camera in their respective homes, which could be stitched together by an editor. Director James Ijames said that wouldn’t work.

“The violence of the play cannot exist if people can’t exist in the same space together,” he said. “[Harris] is calling on this impulse in humanity to want to beat the thing that has wronged you to death.”

A big component of “Is God Is” is people beating on one another. Like, a lot. Previous staged productions involved buckets of blood.

The theater’s artistic directors concluded the only solution that could work in the COVID-19 era would be to present it like a radio play — something The Wilma has never attempted before.

“Is God Is,” the audio version, was produced with extensive sound design and original music. It will be available to stream, at a sliding-scale cost, from Thursday through Sunday.

Listeners may not be able to see the violence, but you can hear the rage in the actors’ voices, in footsteps squaring off against each other, and in the dull, sickening thud of a blunt object hitting a body.

“This play is less gory than it is brutal,” Ijames said. “They’re not stabbing people, cutting people open. They’re bludgeoning people, which is a kind of violence that feels very intimate and very ancient.”