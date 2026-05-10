Mother’s Day celebrated with simple moments and family time in Princeton

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In Princeton’s Palmer Square, mothers and families spent a sunny Mother’s Day strolling through town and enjoying all the little things moms love.

The day felt unhurried and celebratory, filled with small moments and traditions that make the holiday feel special.

Around town, moms, daughters and sons spent the day enjoying quality time together, walking through the streets, browsing shops and sitting down for meals at restaurants the moms happily got to choose. The atmosphere felt relaxed and festive as families made the most of the day by simply being together.

For Stacy Sivinski, this meant enjoying her day with her 7-month-old son and her husband taking a stroll by Princeton University. She explained how she planned to plant marigold seeds with her son, symbolizing her motherly presence throughout his life.

“I’m a novelist, so my book is ‘The Crescent Moon Tea Room,’ and in the book, it features marigold flowers, and it’s about the mother’s presence, and the mom being there even after she’s gone,” Sivinski said.

She brought germinated marigold seeds and dropped them off with her son. She said she plans to get soil and spend her day planting them with her family.

“The plan is that every year, we’ll dry out the seeds as we cut off the blooms, and we’ll, like, have the flowers every year from this year, like, through his whole life, so he has them,” she stated.