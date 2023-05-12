Last Mother’s Day, a friend of Holly Alvarez shared an article with her about a florist in the United Kingdom who created bouquets for those who were grieving. The bouquets were given for free to anyone who contacted the shop, no questions asked.

“I thought it was really sweet,” Alvarez said. “It was obviously too late for me to do it last Mother’s Day, but I said I’m going to do something like that here.”

Alvarez, who is a co-owner of Holly Rose Wholesale with her father, is taking inspiration from the gesture. Instead of having people call her Mt. Laurel shop, she will deliver bouquets to mothers who have lost a child.

Those who will receive the bouquets did not have to come to the shop to sign up. Alvarez said she didn’t want to issue a call to action for the mothers to come to her.

“A lot of people won’t put themselves in that vulnerable place,” Alvarez added. “I [needed] to find these mothers on my own and deliver the flowers to them so that there’s no work on them.”