Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens on a drizzly Mother’s Day weekend

Destinee Rivera remembers the last opening weekend at Spruce Street Harbor Park, when “the lines didn’t stop” outside the stand where she sells funnel cake, ice cream, and milkshakes.

This year, she expected another big crowd, since opening weekend coincided with Mother’s Day.

But the weather dampened those plans.

“It’s freezing, slightly drizzling at times,” Rivera said as she stood behind the counter Sunday afternoon. “Not the best day for all of those items.”

Three hours after opening the shop, she and her coworkers hadn’t sold a single scoop of ice cream — or any other treat, for that matter.

“The weather’s just so crappy,” said Erica Mason, another Frozen Delights employee. Her uniform bowtie matched the bright blue cotton candy that sat, untouched, on the stand’s counter.

The cold wind and light drizzle didn’t deter Briana Mitchell from spending Mother’s Day at the park, a popular spot along the Delaware River that, according to at least one travel site, is among the “best urban beaches” in the world.

Mitchell, her husband, and their three young children came in for the day from South Jersey and spent the afternoon exploring the park after a special Mother’s Day brunch.

“It’s probably the best time to be here, when it’s less crowded,” she said, scanning the nearly-empty space.

Her oldest daughter, seven-year-old Pia, got extra attention during a hula hoop demonstration, since there were no other children around. She learned tricks, like spinning the hoops around her arms, while her younger siblings swung in the park’s colorful hammocks.

At one point, Pia paused to answer questions about her mom. She appreciates that Mitchell makes her good food, especially spaghetti.