Kerr-Spry says while other families are planning Mother’s Day brunches, she’ll be visiting her son’s gravesite. Blain Spry was fatally shot in September 2005, at age 18.

With Philadelphia averaging 1.5 homicides per day, she says she wants newly bereaved mothers to know they aren’t alone.

“They are going to celebrate Mothers Day for the first time without their child,” she said. “What do you do with that?”

Mothers in Charge held the rally along with several other gun violence prevention nonprofits. Schools and youth organizations were in attendance, as were City Council members and interfaith leaders.

Danyelle Young, an Upper Darby resident originally from West Philly, says she attended the event because she “can’t sit home anymore.”

“I been praying, but I need to do something to make a difference,” she said.

Speakers at the event said community members can get involved by spreading the word about prevention services that already exist in their neighborhoods, and talking to their elected officials about what else is needed.

Solomon Jones, executive director of nonprofit ManUpPHL, implored attendees to help redirect young men who may be at risk for becoming perpetrators of violence.

“Those 200 or 300 people at that funeral, those could be 200 or 300 people that don’t have to go through that trauma, if our young men would just stand up and be men,” he said. “But somebody gotta show ‘em how to do it.”