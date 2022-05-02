Former Philadelphia police officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old boy

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The former Philadelphia police officer who is accused of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back has been charged with murder, according to court documents.

Edsaul Mendoza, 26, who was fired following the shooting of Thomas “TJ” Siderio, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime.

Police said four plainclothes South Task Force officers in an unmarked car were conducting surveillance on March 1 while responding to social media posts involving a stolen gun.

The officers allege they saw two young males, including one identified as Siderio, at 18th and Barbara. One of them was holding a gun.

The officers drove toward the two males, stopped a few feet away, then activated the red and blue emergency lights on their unmarked vehicle, police say.