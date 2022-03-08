The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a 12-year-old last week will be suspended by the end of the week. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it’s her intent to fire the unnamed officer.

Outlaw made the announcement at police headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

“This incident does not reflect who we are as the Philadelphia Police Department. It is not aligned with our values of honesty, honor, integrity and service,” she said.

Outlaw said the name of the officer who shot the young man and the three others involved will not be identified because of threats against them. The suspended officer is being referred to only as “officer 1.”

Outlaw said the boy did have a stolen 9mm handgun, from which he allegedly fired one shot. She said police believe that bullet that shattered the rear window of the car with the four officers inside.

As the plain clothes officers chased the young man and another teen following the shots, the commissioner said the unnamed officer violated the department’s use of force policy in firing at the fleeing youth. The 12-year-old was shot in the back and declared dead a short time later.