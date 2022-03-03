Police shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night after their unmarked police vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say the incident took place while four officers were surveilling the area of 18th and Johnston streets as part of a firearms investigation around 7:24 p.m. The 12-year-old was with a 17-year-old who was wanted for questioning in reference to that investigation, police said at a news conference focused on gun violence Wednesday afternoon.

When officers approached the boys in their police vehicle, which had its emergency lights activated, they say they heard gunfire and shattering glass. A bullet went through the rear passenger window, hit the inner door frame, and went through the passenger headrest before stopping in the vehicle’s headliner. One of the officers was struck in the face and eyes with shattered glass.