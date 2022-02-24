Philly outreach effort hopes to target gun violence hotspots

The city is on track for another violent year in 2022. As of Wednesday, at least 79 people have been killed so far, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The initiative will kick off on Thursday, March 17, occurring every third Thursday of the month thereafter.

Officials plan to distribute information on community, city, and state resources to residents within specific crime hotspots.

Kinsey, who represents parts of East Germantown and Ogontz, was joined by state Reps. Isabella Fitzgerald and Darisha Parker. The trio of Philly Democrats said they were hopeful about the new collaborative effort.

Kinsey spoke to the importance of having “as many people as possible” working together to eradicate gun violence.

Parker, whose district touches Germantown, Nicetown, and Tioga, said, “We can’t keep waking up to yellow tape and bloodshed.”

“We need to make these collaborative efforts available to everyone who wants to help us in the fight against gun violence,” said Parker.

—

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.