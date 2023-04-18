Education, employment, and family engagement: Philly City Council zeros in on efforts to curb youth violence

Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the problem of gun violence Monday morning as the city has seen nearly 500 people have been shot so far this year– 99 of those victims have died.

The hearing at City Hall focused specifically on violence involving young people.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier started the hearing by talking about spending time in the emergency room comforting a family after the shooting death of a recreation center worker last September.

“As a mother of two young Black boys myself, I am deeply concerned by the growing amount of youth becoming entangled in the violence epidemic,” Gauthier said. “The number of shooting victims under the age of 18 has steadily grown since 2015, from 6.3% to 9.6%. At the same time, the percentage of young people arrested for gun violence tripled between 2017 and 2022.”

Once young people have been involved in the criminal justice system, Gauthier said the city needs to do more work to prevent future violence outbreaks.

“Youth who are adjudicated delinquent for gun crimes are not given real support to get out of the legal system or address rehabilitation and accountability,” said Kendra VandeWater of the group YEAH Philly. “Core programs are solely focused on punishment, and the same people are cycling in and out.”