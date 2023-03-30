When it comes to the race for Philadelphia Mayor, the candidates are focused on stopping gun violence, but many are looking to the wrong solutions, such as more police investment.

The conversation has largely ignored the tools that work, which is only leading to more trauma. How long will it take before we see actual change? Our youth have often been blamed for the violence, but experts find most people responsible for shootings are often in their twenties or thirties. If the candidates are serious about making a difference, they need to listen to youth voices and make them a part of the solution.

Many of the candidates running believe we must declare a state of emergency to deal with gun violence, but Mayor Kenney has argued that it would not unlock new funding or have any direct benefit to the fight against gun violence. Candidates need to make sure they are going beyond the declaration and addressing the root causes of gun violence. That includes poverty, underfunded public services, and a lack of quality education. Candidates need to focus on investing in these resources, especially in communities of color that are particularly hit hard by gun violence. Each year, we spend an average of $211,000 to incarcerate a child, compared to the $16,000 on average that we spend to educate a child. The recent landmark school funding ruling only reinforces how inequitable our education system is.

We’re seeing increased “tough on crime” talk from certain candidates, but they don’t understand the harms of increased policing and incarcerating youth. We know how deadly increased policing can be, especially for people of color, as recently demonstrated when a traffic stop cost Tyre Nichols his life. Additionally, locking up young people only causes more harm. The typical youth brought into the system and sent to placement has been convicted of a misdemeanor and has no prior record. But the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force found that overinvolvement in the system can increase their likelihood of reoffending, which creates a cycle of trauma.