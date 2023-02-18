Last year, children represented 217 shooting victims in Philadelphia compared to fewer than 100 in 2017, according to city data. Young people are making up a greater proportion of total shootings than they used to.

First place speech contest winner Cayla Waddington says safety is a huge issue for young people right now, because many don’t feel confident walking or biking alone in their neighborhoods.

“It’s sort of inhibiting my teenage freedom,” she said. “I watch television shows and sitcoms where all the teenagers in the suburbs are just going out. And I’m like, ‘I want to go out.’”

Waddington believes social media is fueling disputes between young people, and that there is a lack of understanding about the consequences of picking up a gun.

“Teenagers specifically want to seem cool to their friends and they want to act tough and they want people to respect them more.” she said. “They don’t fear the consequences of their actions because they feel untouchable.”

There’s a whole contingent of Philly teens getting involved in the fight against gun violence. The Enough is Enough Steering Committee, supported by Thomas and led by Waddington and others, conducted a citywide survey of 1,300 youth last year and put out recommendations to officials.

The survey found that:

64% of students said they were worried about the safety of their friends and family regarding gun violence.

79% of students selected gang involvement as a reason for gun violence.

63% cited “the desire to be seen as tough or cool” as a driving factor.

When asked to propose solutions to gun violence, 71% said “better gun laws,” while only 48% said youth programming.

Many of the survey respondents were affected by gun violence — 46% had a loved one who had been shot, 36% had witnessed gun violence, and nearly 11% had been victimized.

The committee held a rally at City Hall last spring, and issued the following recommendations for policymakers:

Increased focus on mental health in schools.

More opportunities for students to communicate with City Council on a regular basis so their ideas can impact policies.

Making green spaces a priority.

An even spread of community organizations that work with teenagers across the city.

Waddington has also served as an intern in councilmember Thomas’s office, and has traveled to Harrisburg to advocate for gun control policies on behalf of the committee.

Thomas, who released a gun violence prevention proposal last year, said he’s excited to work with youth to make sure at least some of these ideas are executed.

As for the speech contest winners, he said he plans to follow them as they follow their college aspirations. The first, second and third place competition winners took home scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000. “I’m just a fan in the stands,” Thomas said. “For me, just watching [them]; they were amazing, impactful, and powerful.”

Cousins said he wants young, Black men to remain part of the conversation because so many of them have lost their lives to gun violence. The contest helped him improve his public speaking skills and his ability to hold eye contact. He hopes to go to college soon to pursue basketball or music engineering.