After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.

Describing the plan as “aggressive” and a “blitz” outside of City Hall, Councilmember Thomas released the results as the Collaborative Recommendations for Addressing Gun Violence.

“People have the perception that our city is lawless,” said Thomas. “Our goal is to not just have an impact on the perception, but to have an impact on the everyday experiences that Philadelphians are facing.”

The cases heard were preliminary hearings for instances where guns were found but there was no injury or loss of life. Thomas said that weekly visits to the First Judicial District of Philadelphia courts were “invaluable.”

Thomas’s plan tackles many of the strategies community members have called for — improvements to overall quality of life and more evaluation of city spending are top concerns. Speakers, including Councilmember Mark Squilla, Anton Moore of Unity in the Community, and Carol Lastowka of CeaseFirePA each highlighted recommendations.