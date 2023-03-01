This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Philadelphia’s next mayor will face the daunting task of tackling an ongoing gun violence crisis — there have been just under 1,000 fatal shootings during the last two years.

Mayoral candidates will discuss the issue at the 100th Mayor: Restoring Safety Forum Wednesday evening hosted by WHYY News, Billy Penn, and the CeasefirePA Education Fund. Anyone can tune into the livestream of the event, starting at 7 p.m.

Each of the eight participating candidates has discussed public safety on the campaign trail, and several have put out entire proposals for how they’ll confront the problem. Mayoral candidates who filed by Feb. 1 were invited to participate in the forum. The following candidates confirmed their participation:

Allan Domb

Amen Brown

Cherelle Parker

Derek Green

Helen Gym

Jimmy DeLeon

María Quiñones Sánchez

Rebecca Rhynhart

Meanwhile, community activists in neighborhoods most affected by gun violence have their own ideas and agendas, and they’re scoping out which prospective leaders are most likely to make moves.

WHYY’s gun violence prevention reporters have been digging into grassroots gun violence solutions and following up on city programs for the last year. Since last fall, they’ve been asking residents about their top public safety questions while out covering the beat. Forum organizers also solicited questions about gun violence from the general public.

Here’s some context on policies and issues likely to come up in discussion.

Declaring an emergency

Several mayoral candidates have vowed to declare the gun violence crisis a state of emergency.

Some Philly gun violence activists and politicians have been calling for this since homicides began to spike two years ago. In July 2021 Mayor Jim Kenney said he would not declare a state of emergency around gun violence, despite demands from a coalition of community leaders and other city officials, arguing it would not unlock new funding or have any direct benefit to the fight against gun violence.

Kenney has acknowledged gun violence as a public health crisis, but many leaders feel declaring a state of emergency is a more meaningful move that could spur better collaboration between city departments and community groups.