Love-Craighead, now in her 29th year with PPD, heads the Training and Education Services Bureau and is getting a new batch of recruits ready to join the force in March. She says she understands the challenges of pushing her approach, but thinks rebuilding trust is still possible.

“I didn’t learn this overnight,” she said. “It was based on my experience and me kind of piecing it together … it’s not so much that you need more officers, it’s more about how the officers approach every individual.”

She recently contributed to a community relations plan for the Philadelphia Police Department at the request of Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. PPD representatives couldn’t give a ballpark release date, but said the plan will lay out how to execute the methods they’ve seen work with limited resources.

‘She was there’

Love-Craighead was two years into her law enforcement career when her brother was killed while involved in drug activity. In the aftermath, she helped her mom and sister found the Every Murder is Real Healing Center in Germantown, which provides grief counseling and legal help to families who’ve lost someone to gun violence.

“She knew what it was like to have family on either side of the drug world,” said Pinky Lindsay, a block captain in Mantua who met Love-Craighead while she was working in the neighborhood in 2015. “She didn’t talk to you as a cop, she talked to you as a person from the streets.”

Love-Craighead worked in both the community relations unit and the victim services unit before taking her new post. She says she recognized the trauma mourning families were experiencing because of her own experiences after her brother’s death.

“Everything we had to navigate — funeral costs, grief, kids,” she said. “I saw everything that needed to continue to happen to live your life, and the burden of having to go through a [criminal justice] process.”

As a community relations officer, she saw herself as a connector. She held meetings with residents, and when they told her about a problem — she got on the phone.

“We have the outreach ability to go to the Department of Behavioral Health, to go to the Streets Department, we have those relationships,” she said. “And so we can help.”

Lindsay, the Mantua resident, says residents knew Love-Craighead would show up, especially if it was a situation where young people were involved.

“Her mission in Mantua was to save the kids, save the babies,” she said. “You could call her anytime — if it was 1 o’clock in the morning, if it was Christmas Day. No day was off limits.”

She says they haven’t had an officer like that since.

“The officer who sits outside on the corner who don’t speak to nobody, who don’t speak to the children when they walk to school, that’s extremely important,” she said. “You don’t come into this community and not speak to these people.”