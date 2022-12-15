This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting

Philadelphia has seen 8% fewer homicides in 2022 than at this time last year, according to an analysis of Philadelphia Police Department data from the Office of the Controller. The city has recorded 488 homicides as of Dec. 14, 2022, making the city unlikely to surpass the record-high 562 homicides it recorded in 2021. The tally is roughly on par with the 499 homicides that took place in 2020.

Most of this year’s homicides, a total of 455 as of Dec. 14, were committed with a firearm. Just over three-quarters of fatal shooting victims were Black, and about half were between the ages of 18 and 30. There have been 29 children killed by gunfire so far this year.

While fewer deaths is inarguably a positive, Erica Atwood with the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety says non-fatal shootings are a better indicator of overall gun violence — and those numbers remain steady. So far, the city has reported 1,754 non-fatal shootings in 2022. By the end of December 2021, there were 1,831.

Atwood said the number of non-fatal shootings is a call to action for her office.

“What are the interventions that we are making for individuals that have been shot, so there are not retaliations and/or repeat shootings?” she said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas … we have to stay the course and continue to invest in a holistic approach to this issue. “

Bilal Qayyum, a longtime Philadelphia gun violence activist who heads the Father’s Day Rally Committee, said the fact that shooting numbers are consistent but homicide numbers are down just means shooters aren’t dealing fatal blows.

“These guys don’t know how to shoot,” he said.

Qayyum said there needs to be a focus on teaching people how to resolve conflict — about half of Philadelphia’s fatal shootings are caused by an argument, according to the city’s 100 Shooting Review Committee Report.