5 solutions to Philly’s gun violence crisis

3. Expand police/community partnerships

“We need better relationships, not worse relationships, with the community so we can get the information as to this very small amount of people who are causing all the problems, and then deal with them.” – Adam Geer, Deputy Inspector General for the City of Philadelphia

“They have programs and after school activities where they try to bridge the gap through baseball, golf and all those little things. But for us it’s really conflict resolution, it’s really hosting those things that is outside the box.” – Tyrique Glasgow, Young Chances Foundation

Where it’s happening: The city’s Police District Advisory Council program brings together community members and officers for monthly meetings about quality of life issues in the neighborhood. Police Athletic Leagues give young people a chance to interact with officers in an informal setting.

4. Create space for wellness and meditation

“Identity development, especially among Black people. My mom made it her mission to make sure I understood I was very empowered as a young Black person, that I knew the Black history that wasn’t being taught in schools, and my self-esteem was always very high … it’s important that we focus on identity development with young people.”- Diamond Walker, child and adolescent therapist with the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia.

“We have to start tapping into our spirituality and wellness, so more wellness spaces because gardening is a part of wellness. And what wellness looks like can come in so many different shapes, forms and sizes … we have to start taking the time out to breathe, really stop and breathe.” -Ajourdi Hargrove, ACLU of Pennsylvania

Where it’s happening: Up the Block Philadelphia offers a list of wellness resources tailored for people impacted by gun violence.

5. Increase funding and evaluating of grassroots organizations

“A lot of grassroot organizations are doing the work, and they’re not getting funded. They’re not getting the resources to maintain those programs.” – Tyrique Glasgow, Young Chances Foundation

Where it’s happening: The City of Philadelphia has awarded five rounds of Targeted Community Investment Grants to community groups. They are also distributing about $13.5 million to community organizations through the Community Expansion Grant program. The city has hired outside analysts to evaluate the expansion grant program.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.