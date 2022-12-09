We asked, you answered: WHYY audiences respond to ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast

This story is from “Stop and Frisk,” a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

Last month, WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast on the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.

Residents, elected officials, law enforcement, and legal experts are among those who have spoken to co-hosts Sammy Caiola and Yvonne Latty on stop and frisk’s fraught history, and what the future of gun violence prevention should look like in Philadelphia.

We asked our audience to weigh in on the debate. You answered.

Here’s a sampling of the responses we’ve received to date.

“Stop and frisk targets marginalized communities and especially black male youth. It was exposed in NYPD’s horrendous use of the practice, which was outlawed as unconstitutional several years ago.”

– Carla Willard

“I believe Stop & Frisk can be implemented with proper training. It is absolutely necessary right now & IMO it is the only step that will rid these thugs of their illegal guns. The naysayers will say it is racial profiling. But perception is reality.”

– Kenny Laxton

“Stop and frisk is racism. Police are not the answer to crime. They never have been, and they never will be. Police, in a just world, are a response team to crises. The answer to crime is to fill basic needs: Food, clean water, shelter.”

– ​​Matthew Catron

“Stop and frisk remains a legal and effective policing strategy. Philadelphia politicians weaponized the term confusing citizens on the legality of stop and frisk or Terry Stops, particularly with our nonsensically phrased 2020 ballot measure.”

– ​​Dave Casale

“I’m against stop and frisk. It’s a violation of our rights.”

– ​​Deirdre Hodge

“Provided it is done within the constraints of the constitution, I think the prevailing levels of crime make it worth considering. ”

– ​​Chuck [last name withheld]

