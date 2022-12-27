How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch.

For artist and activist Zarinah Lomax, Philadelphians are “trying to take measures in their hands because there’s such a level of atrocity in our city.”

Lomax is an advocate for co-victims of violence — people who are left behind after a violent act.

Over the summer, her paintings of survivors and co-victims of gun violence were displayed in City Hall. “A lot of the time we paint the victims,” she said during the exhibits’ opening. “But these are faces you need to see, these are the victims that are still here.”

At present, Lomax says she understands why a more visible stop and frisk is being considered in Philadelphia. City Council President Darrell Clarke mentioned using the controversial policing tactic following a mass shooting this past summer, but Lomax doesn’t believe the method will fix the root causes of violence.

“People are just literally taking people out like it’s nothing … Truth be told, unless people deal with untreated trauma, you can stop all the people that you want in the world. But now what you’re doing is you’re adding a level, level of trauma, especially for those that fit the bill,” Lomax shared by phone.

The sixth-leading cause of death for young men of color nationwide is police use of force, according to a 2019 University of Michigan, Rutgers University and Washington University study. Stop and frisks may lead to the use of excessive force by the police, hence the opposing views on its use.

There have been public outcries about excessive force by police in Philadelphia, including stop and frisks. In 2014, 16-year-old Darrin Manning was arrested for assault and other charges after a police officer allegedly ruptured one of his testicles during a stop.

Although Manning was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, and similar offenses, everything but the resisting arrest charge was dropped. The officer in the case was exonerated. Manning’s case resulted in multiple petitions in his support.

Dr. Brooklyn Hitchens, a project director for the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, studied the effects of violence on women in Philadelphia. In her article “Second Killings: The Black Women and Girls Left Behind to Grieve America’s Growing Gun Violence Crisis,” she wrote about what happens after a shooting.

“Urban Black women and girls are more often exposed to community violence, such as witnessing someone being shot, seeing a dead body, or even being shot by guns themselves,” Hitchens wrote.

“They are frequently tasked with the “gendered punishment” of making funeral arrangements, settling debts, and caring for those left behind when someone is fatally injured by guns.”

Child and family therapist Diamond Walker served as a panelist on Episode 5 of “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Walker emphasized the need for more attention paid to non-male people of color who also deal with gun violence and police.