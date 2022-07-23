30 mothers, 30 photos: Gun violence photography project opens at Saunders Park

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Michele Parker will only walk on one side of the street. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is on the other side. She said it’s painful to be this close to it. In Saunders Park just outside, her photo is one of the 51 in a collage of the images in Kathy Shorr’s newest work.

The exhibit, “SHOT: We the Mothers,” is part of “SHOT: We The People,” a multimedia project showcasing gun violence survivors and victims across the U.S. Photographer Kathy Shorr and Mural Arts Philadelphia worked to identify mothers who lost children to gun violence within the city.

The pictures are all at locations the mothers chose — a place that their child loved, a cemetery, or, in Michele Parker’s case, her son Evan Baylor’s school. Evan was prom king in both his junior and senior year at Mastery Charter School’s Shoemaker Campus. Parker said her son’s unsolved murder was something she never could have foreseen coming:

“[What] I want each and every one of you to know is that your child doesn’t have to be involved in the streets to be a victim … that’s a continual thing that I tend to see in our media — that we’re a number, [that] we’re involved in something. Absolutely not. There are children who, unfortunately, are six feet in the ground whose dreams and aspirations are buried there. I told myself, as long as God gives me the breath in my body, that Evan Marquis Baylor’s dreams and aspirations will not go dead, will not go void, and will not be in vain.”