Philly launches new victim advocate office amid ongoing violence crisis

Starting Monday, for the first time, the city of Philadelphia has a dedicated victim advocate who will helm an office that will serve as a hub for crime victims, survivors, and people affected by crime.

Adara L. Combs, a veteran of the district attorney’s office, will lead the new office. In a briefing last week, Combs said its purpose is to listen to the community and fight for what it needs.

“I am a huge proponent of the belief that you can’t fight for someone if you don’t know what they want you to fight for,” said Combs, a Philadelphia native.

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced the legislation that created the office in March 2020. It was approved in June 2020, then had to go before voters as a ballot question. It passed easily in November 2020.