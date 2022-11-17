This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting

For Tyrique Glasgow, stopping gun violence starts with small offerings: a free clothing rack on the corner of Tasker and 27th streets, a basketball hoop on Etting street, and a community garden down the block.

“When you turn a corner, and you can see paintings and a garden, fruits and vegetables, it’s a positive image,” he said.

The new Tynirah Borum Community Garden sprouted from a vacant lot, in an area once covered with trash and illegally dumped debris and appliances.

“It gives our community a chance of seeing a different growth.”

At 39, Glasgow has become a leader in his Grays Ferry neighborhood of South Philadelphia. It’s one of many areas of Philly grappling with the aftermath of historic redlining and disinvestment in public spaces, some of which are also hot spots for shootings.

As gun homicides have risen citywide, the 17th police district where Grays Ferry sits has actually seen a dip in gun violence – there have been 34 fatal and nonfatal shootings there this year compared to 66 in 2020, according to data from the city’s Office of the Controller.

Glasgow, who got into community organizing after returning home from prison in 2011, believes reducing gun violence takes many people doing their part, one step at a time.

“We all like pizza, but you don’t eat the whole pizza at once,” he said. “I’m taking this slice by slice and hopefully day by day I get better.”

His nonprofit, the Young Chances Foundation, just celebrated its 10-year anniversary and Glasgow has been nominated for a CNN Heroes award. CNN describes him as going “from drug dealer to community healer.”

WHYY sat down with Glasgow to ask what’s working.

Note: The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You do a lot of mentorship, and a lot of connecting with young people. Tell me about that.

Mentorship is a delicate thing because, you know, trauma exists and you don’t want to play with peoples’ emotions and how they’re coping with some of the violence or the poverty and the long-term trauma that has been happening. For me it’s really been the face of being consistent when you talk to the young men and you give them that support that you’re not playing both sides. Like if you tell them that, you give them your word, that’s all you have.

I’m like, ‘what are you doing out there?’ And I was saying, ‘you’re 16. How about going in at 8 pm? So you can read, you can clean, you could get your stuff ready … you know, it’s only three eights in a day – sleep eight, work eight, play for eight… you can do those things that make you a balanced person where you don’t have to be 24/7 screaming, running around, jumping around. Balance some stuff out, and you have some ingredients to be a better person.