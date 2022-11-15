Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist

Part 1: How did we get here?

Air Date: November 15, 2022
Listen 26:56
Gun violence and prevention reporter Sammy Caiola moderated a community conversation at St. Gabriel's Auditorium in South Philadelphia on Aug. 24, 2022. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.

Since 1968, police officers have been legally permitted to stop people they reasonably suspect are committing, are about to commit, or have just committed a crime, and search people who they believe are armed and dangerous. Analyses of Philadelphia stops show the practice, commonly referred to as stop and frisk, has been disproportionately used to detain Black and Brown men, often without justification and rarely leading to the confiscation of illegal firearms. The Philadelphia Police Department drastically decreased its use of stop and frisk in recent years, according to PPD data.

Now, a sense of fear and stress among some residents has led to calls for more drastic law enforcement action. Learn more about the community conversation in part one of the podcast, “How did we get here?”

Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist

About Sammy Caiola

Sammy Caiola is WHYY News' first-ever gun violence prevention reporter.

