Teens talked to more than 500 residents from three neighborhoods, about three quarters of whom had lost a friend, family member or classmate to gun violence. Executive director Reuben Jones said the project was about teaching youth how to get civically engaged.

“We want them to learn how to engage as community organizers,” he said. “How to survey the community to get their perspective, how to build a campaign. So that’s what the primary goal was for this.”

Preliminary results from the survey showed that 96% of residents think the city leadership “could do more to stop gun violence” and 89% say city leadership has never asked them for suggestions on how to address the problem. Respondents called for stricter gun policy, more afterschool programming and better access to mental health counseling.

Jones said the teens who conducted the survey were excited to present their findings to Mayor Jim Kenney this Tuesday. He said they wrote and practiced speeches — but when the mayor showed up, he only made brief remarks and didn’t engage in a dialogue.

“So you have this series of events, and you’re demonstrating no interest whatsoever in the actual youth,” he said. “Other than a drive-by speech and a photo op. So I was very, very disappointed by that.”

An email from city staff to WHYY at the end of the day Tuesday did not directly address the mayor’s appearance, but called the second day of PHL Youth Week “an incredible event.”

“I am deeply inspired by the young leaders at PA Youth Vote, Youth United for Change, Philly Bolt and Frontline Dads,” said Jeanette Bavwidinsi, Director of the Office of Youth Engagement, in the statement. “They are the reason we do this work. Their passion, fire, and dedication are infectious and we cannot wait to see the movement they continue to build going into election season.”

Jones did note that he appreciated the council members who showed up to talk with the group.

Earlier this summer, Kenney faced criticism for publicly expressing that he’s looking forward to not being mayor anymore. Jones said Tuesday’s lack of genuine listening just exacerbated the disappointment youth were already feeling.

“I had to kind of talk him through why,” Jones said “And they just felt like, ‘well, the mayor doesn’t care about it. He already said he can’t wait to not be mayor again. So, you know, how is he going to care about us?’”