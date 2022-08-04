Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.

“Is this a point in time where I think we should hit the panic button? I think the panic button starts at one or two deaths, but the numbers ebb and flow,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Concerns about safety have been top of mind for many Philadelphians this summer, with homicides reaching 322 as of August 2. Of that total, 290 were shooting victims. In light of those numbers, and following gunshots at a public 4th of July celebration, some community organizations have canceled their summertime events.

Outlaw said she thinks the violence is at least partially related to the change in weather.

“When it gets hot there are more people outside, there’s more chance encounters,” she said.