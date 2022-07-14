Two Philadelphia summer events canceled as gun violence escalates

Two community summer events in Philadelphia have been canceled because of escalating gun violence in the city.

City Councilmember Cindy Bass on Wednesday announced that her office has pulled the plug on the city’s annual Summer Event Series. The event, which was supposed to run through Aug. 31, attracts thousands of people for free food, live entertainment, and kids’ activities.

In a letter, Bass wrote the decision was not made lightly.

“Your safety is my number one priority and given the current climate, my office is looking into bringing you alternative community events that may be a more suitable replacement for the Summer Event Series,” she wrote.