This essay is part of a collection of stories exploring people’s relationships with policing across Philadelphia. Other essays have explored the criminalization of homelessness and police violence at protests.

Two Fridays ago, 17-year-old Kyeir Pickens lost his life to gunshots fired while he played basketball outside of Francis Myers Recreation Center in Southwest Philly. He was shot and killed at the park I frequented as a kid growing up at 60th and Kingsessing. The closest patch of grass to my house, Myers was the place to go play, so close that I could go there without asking permission from my mom.

It was the community backyard — a humble place to release pent-up energy. We swam in the pool in the summer, played tag in the grass, climbed on the playground, and played basketball on the court. Drill teams practiced there and drumlines performed. It was an environment for creating joy. Though, the unfortunate truth is I also carry scars from my visits too. And a lot of it came from shootings similar to Pickens.

The unfortunate truth is gun violence has become background noise to me — figuratively and literally.

Pickens was one of more than 100 people lost to homicide this year so far in Philadelphia. A disproportionate number of the young people killed were from my personal stomping grounds of West Philadelphia. These consistent acts of violence trace back to systemic causes — severe poverty, divesting, gentrification, food scarcity, housing insecurity, and the cutting of educational and developmental programs for young people and adults. But gun violence isn’t a problem that was created by poverty or inequality.

From the nation’s founding in 1776 to today, guns have played a starring role in American culture — from cowboy pictures to John Wick movies, endless cop shows to nerf guns. All of these things have settled into my mind and shaped my ideas about guns.