As gun violence continues to surge, organizers unite for a peace march in Southwest Philly
Updated 1:44 p.m.
Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic could reach record-breaking proportions by the end of 2021.
As of March 18, there had been 106 homicides since Jan. 1, a 32% increase over the same period in 2020, according to data from the City Controller’s Office. More than 400 people had been shot, with 83 of them fatally wounded. Those numbers, however, don’t reflect an incident early Saturday morning in which one man died and five people were wounded when, police said, gunmen opened fire at a “pop-up” party in Nicetown attended by at least 150 people.
With no sign of the violence letting up, organizers in the city are hosting a peace march Saturday afternoon at 52nd & Pentridge streets in Southwest Philly — at the spot where 15-year-old Antonio Walker Jr., an innocent bystander, recently lost his life. The march was organized by Kiana Farlow and Fareed Abdullah after seeing many young people such as Walker fall victim.
Today’s march was organized by Kiana Farlow and Fareed Abdullah (seen here). pic.twitter.com/qeiyP8U4hv
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 20, 2021
“I feel like it’s going to help us come together to understand one another and understand that we’re stronger together,” Farlow said. “We can’t do it alone.”
Led in part by a drumline, the march took a brief break for one of the musicians who needed a rest. In the meantime, Farlow hopped on the bass drum to play.
The march took a brief break at 53rd and Baltimore Ave because one of the drummers needed a break. Now Farlow, one of the organizers, has taken their place. pic.twitter.com/Uae1g4hISL
— Kenny Cooper (@Kenny_Cooper_Jr) March 20, 2021
As the march moved ahead, Abdullah used a megaphone to convey the march’s messages for everyone in the community to hear.
“We march for peace to end gun violence. These are our babies that are dying in the streets,” Abdullah said over the megaphone.
Farlow, a Philadelphia police officer, runs a nonprofit organization called the Law Enforcement Mentor Club, that focuses on helping young people access more resources. As she was growing up, Farlow said, she struggled with a behavioral disability and often sees herself in kids today.
“It’s more personal — it’s not a 9-to-5 at that point. It’s more something I need to engage, even on my time off,” Farlow said.
Abdullah, an aspiring political leader, connected with Farlow just a week before the march to plan for it.
“Living in the community and seeing all of the different ills that especially the Black community is going through in the city of Philadelphia — you can’t help but want to be a part of something that’s positive,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah believes that city officials need to provide more funding for communities, “push back” on people pulling the trigger, and also be visible.
“But when these are their babies, their constituents that they have been voted into office to protect and serve, they’re not doing that,” Abdullah said.
A change in mindset is what is needed most — it’s more than marching, according to Abdullah.
“Something has to change,” Abdullah said.
Protesters walked from 52nd and Pentridge to 55th and Christian streets, to Christy Recreation Center.
Antoine Mapp, director of West Powelton Steppers and Drummers, said his group came out in response to the recent spate of violence. He believes extracurricular activities are important to keeping kids off the streets.
Tracey McCray heard the drums from her house and joined the march.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!