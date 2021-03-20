Led in part by a drumline, the march took a brief break for one of the musicians who needed a rest. In the meantime, Farlow hopped on the bass drum to play.

As the march moved ahead, Abdullah used a megaphone to convey the march’s messages for everyone in the community to hear.

“We march for peace to end gun violence. These are our babies that are dying in the streets,” Abdullah said over the megaphone.

Farlow, a Philadelphia police officer, runs a nonprofit organization called the Law Enforcement Mentor Club, that focuses on helping young people access more resources. As she was growing up, Farlow said, she struggled with a behavioral disability and often sees herself in kids today.

“It’s more personal — it’s not a 9-to-5 at that point. It’s more something I need to engage, even on my time off,” Farlow said.

Abdullah, an aspiring political leader, connected with Farlow just a week before the march to plan for it.

“Living in the community and seeing all of the different ills that especially the Black community is going through in the city of Philadelphia — you can’t help but want to be a part of something that’s positive,” Abdullah said.