1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at 150-person Philadelphia party

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

One man died and five others were wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Philadelphia “pop-up” party attended by at least 150 people Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting in a residential area of the Nicetown neighborhood began inside a restaurant with an event space and then carried on into the street, with bullet casings spanning several blocks, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

“There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives, so that’s a pretty big deal,” she said.

Police started getting calls about the gunfire on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 3:45 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found five of the victims, including a 39-year-old man who was shot throughout his body and once in his head, Outlaw said. The man was taken by police to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The five others, one of whom had already been taken to a hospital when police arrived, are expected to survive, the commissioner said. The victims are between 20 and 39 years old and included five men and one woman, she said.