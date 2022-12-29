Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

Doroshin now resides in New York and is a managing director at Brooklyn-based Popularis Health Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is being represented by William Rush of Reading-based Rush Law Group.

Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the organization had quietly switched from nonprofit status to a for-profit model and abandoned testing operations in many underserved communities. Doroshin also reportedly took vaccine doses from the Pennsylvania Convention Center mass vaccination site to administer to friends at a time when vaccine demand was at its height and doses were in relatively short supply.

A subsequent investigation by the city’s Office of the Inspector General found “procedural deficiencies” and lack of transparency in its initial assessment of the relationship between Philly Fighting Covid and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The debacle made national headlines and resulted in the resignation of Dr. Caroline Johnson, the city’s deputy health commissioner who was in charge of vaccine distribution.

A spokesperson for Drexel said Wednesday that the university has not yet been served with the complaint and does not comment on litigation.

In a February 2021 letter to the Drexel community, Fry used the words “disappointed,” “concerned,” and “frustrated” to describe the university’s reaction to the controversy and said that “the connection to Drexel makes this all the more painful.”

“The lesson from this experience must not be to withdraw from community involvement or the worthwhile efforts of our students, faculty and alumni in helping to meet societal challenges. But we have to insist, above all, that our engagement is respectful, measured and grounded in the service of others,” Fry wrote in the letter.

Doroshin now resides in New York and is a managing director at Brooklyn-based Popularis Health Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is being represented by William Rush of Reading-based Rush Law Group.