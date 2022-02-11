Philly Fighting COVID CEO Doroshin banned from working in Pa.

By the end of January, the complaint says, Philly Fighting COVID had collected around $45,000 in donations. Around the same time, Vax Populi had received $225,000 from an investor. But Doroshin didn’t keep a separate bank account for Vax Populi, instead “commingling” everything in one place — depositing all COVID testing funds from the city, public donations, and Vax Populi investments into PFC’s checking account, and paying Vax Populi’s expenses out of it. He also transferred money from that account into and out of his personal account, the complaint says.

“Doroshin controlled and dominated PFC and Vax Populi to such a degree that they acted as his alter ego, agent or instrumentality in perpetuating the acts complained of,” reads the complaint, making the argument that Doroshin alone was responsible for the deception and sloppy bookkeeping.

As a result, the attorney general found Doroshin in violation of three counts. The first was the unfair trade law, which prohibits passing off goods and services as those of another, or marketing goods in a way that is likely to prompt confusion. Not only did Doroshin’s use Philly Fighting COVID’s name to advertise Vax Populi’s services, the complaint says, but he also used the Philadelphia City Council seal on the PFC website, causing the public to think the operation was officially affiliated with the city when it was not. Both those acts violate this law, according to the complaint.

The second count asserts that Doroshin violated Pennsylvania’s Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, in part because he solicited donations by falsely claiming his nonprofit was running the vaccine clinics, when really Vax Populi was.

Finally, the complaint asserts that Doroshin violated nonprofit corporation law, in part because he failed to perform his proper duties as a director. Doroshin intentionally caused PFC to abandon its testing duties, and therefore its contract with the city.

“As an officer and director of PFC, Doroshin was prohibited from usurping PFC’s corporate opportunities to further his own pecuniary interests at PFC’s expense,” the complaint reads.

The complaint spells out that if Doroshin had operated the clinics in PFC’s name, he could have collected the funds from billing insurance for his nonprofit. But by operating under the Vax Populi name, it says, he was pursuing his own interests.

According to Shapiro’s office, the terms of the consent decree also require Doroshin to pay $30,000 to the Office of the Attorney General by September in order to avoid a fee twice that amount. The amount was decided because it is roughly the remainder of the testing contract that Doroshin deprived PFC of when he pulled out of the testing contract early. If Doroshin fails to meet the terms of the settlement, he could be on the hook for $700,000 in penalties.

The money paid in restitution will be distributed to one or more charitable organizations providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for disadvantaged communities in Philadelphia.