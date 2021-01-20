Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia is rolling out its own sign-up site for the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials announced Tuesday, adding to a growing chorus of confusion over a city partner’s vaccine registry that already exists.

In early January, the start-up Philly Fighting COVID launched a sign-up site in advance of its mass-vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The organization’s announcement claimed all vaccine preparation was “in lockstep with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.”

More than 60,000 people have entered their information at PFC’s site, according to the group, which said all registration data was being shared with the city Health Department.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley denied that was the case. The city has no oversight of the preliminary medical database supplied by PFC’s early registrants, Farley said Tuesday.

“It’s not our pre-registration effort, and it is not an official city registry,” Health Department spokesperson James Garrow told WHYY News last week. “We’re not using it, not reviewing it, not checking it.”

The city does have a relationship with Philly Fighting COVID, Farley clarified: It provides the group with thousands of vaccination doses for distribution each week. But the only data being shared with the city, he said, is information on people who have been vaccinated — not anyone who signed up.

PFC’s sign-up page, which uses the COVIDReadi portal, makes clear it is not registration for an appointment and does not reserve a place in line. The promise is that those who enter information about their profession, age and other relevant criteria will be notified once their group becomes eligible.

“Because we’re partnering so closely with the Department of Health, we’ll have that information before any other agencies,” Karol Osipowicz, a Drexel professor who serves as the group’s chief science officer, said during a tour of the clinic when it first opened Jan. 8 at the Convention Center.

However, the information on eligibility did not always match the city’s priority schedule, according to users who spoke to WHYY. Some residents worried the effort might be a phishing scam because they had never heard of the group, a nine-month old start-up.

The landing page for the PFC sign-up bears an official city seal, offering a sense of legitimacy for an otherwise unfamiliar organization. But that seal is actually the official insignia of City Council — which denied giving any approval for Philly Fighting COVID to use its branding.

“Council did not approve the use of its seal on this website,” said Joe Grace, communications director for Council President Darrell Clarke. “We’ve reached out to the organization’s representatives, asking them to remove the Council seal. Council has no role in this organization.”

The city’s newly proposed pre-registration system, which is expected to go live by the end of the week, would not interface with PFC’s at all, Farley said Tuesday.

It remained unclear what would happen to the tens of thousands who registered with PFC’s system, and whether they should re-register with the city’s registry.

Vaccinating people before they’re officially eligible

On Tuesday, Philadelphia officially opened vaccine eligibility for the highest-risk categories within phase 1B, including people over 75 and those with certain chronic medical conditions.

When Philly Fighting COVID opened its pop-up vaccination clinic at the Convention Center, however, only health care workers in phase 1A were eligible. Yet the link to sign up for appointments was accessible to anyone who obtained it.

Aimee Knaus, a case manager for a refugee resettlement organization, told WHYY a friend sent her the PFC link. Thinking that meant she was eligible to get inoculated, she signed up right away.

“It really seemed like, if you were a person who somehow got … this link you were the one who was going to get vaccinated,” she said.

Soon after, the same friend told her the link was not actually meant for the general public, so Knaus decided to cancel her appointment. She thought of her clients — 25 families, most of whom work frontline jobs and don’t speak English, who would never have access to this kind of early sign-up.

The experience made her lose confidence in the vaccine delivery process, Knaus said.

As rumors circulated, others who got their hands on the link did not cancel their appointments, even if they knew they weren’t yet eligible.