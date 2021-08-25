The results of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery? ‘Discouraging’

In Philadelphia, the researchers could compare the vaccination rates in the city to that of other counties. But the sweepstakes program here also had a feature in which, at each drawing, the organizer would randomly draw one ZIP code from among the ones with the lowest vaccination rates, and people in that ZIP code would have a much higher chance of winning. That made it easier for researchers to isolate the effects of having a vaccine lottery.

There were more people getting vaccinated in the run-up to the first sweepstakes drawing, but taking all the weeks into consideration, the lottery did not lead to a statistically significant change in the number of people getting vaccinated.

The conclusion is that the lottery did not make a significant difference at this point of the pandemic, and that public officials should think about other ways to entice people to get vaccinated.

Katy Milkman, a behavioral scientist at the University of Pennsylvania and a co-author of the research, tweeted that the results are “discouraging.”

James Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said, “It’s disappointing, we really wanted to be able to identify a good way for folks to be incentivized to take vaccines.”

The city had other incentive programs too — like free Eagles tickets, free Sixers tickets, free coffee at Wawa. But, Garrow said, “The city hasn’t had an incentive program that we could point to and say, ‘Look we did this thing, and it had this big jump.’”

He added, however, that the city would consider it a big deal if a program persuaded more people to get vaccinated who would not have done so otherwise.

More than 800,000 people in Philadelphia, or more than 60% of adults, have been fully vaccinated.

The findings illustrate that different groups of people respond differently to incentives, said Karen Sepucha, director of the Health Decision Sciences Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is not involved with the Philadelphia study; she is part of a group studying various vaccine incentives. That research has yet to be published, but she noted that, for example, around 34% of people in their study said they would be more willing to get vaccinated with a $100 incentive, while 15% of people said the same incentive would make them less likely to get vaccinated.

She added that the Philadelphia vaccine lottery took place in June 2021, so the people who were most eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine probably would have already gotten it.